Sindh Govt Wants To Set Up More Skill, Craft Centers For Women In Province: Provincial Minister

Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:09 PM

Sindh Minister for Women's Development Syeda Shehla Raza said that the progress of the country lies in the progress of women, if women progress then the country will progress and we have less opportunity for skills development of women in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Women's Development Syeda Shehla Raza said that the progress of the country lies in the progress of women, if women progress then the country will progress and we have less opportunity for skills development of women in the province.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of ACD Vocational and Technical Training Institute in Mehar, said the statement issued here on Saturday.

However, the Sindh government wants to set up more skill and craft centers for women across Sindh so that women can play a confident and strong role in the development of the society as well as the country, Provincial Minister told.

Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Imtiaz Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Meher Abdul Hameed Mughal, Yaseen Kurban Konharo, Imran Konharo, Ata Chauhan, District Information Officer Jan Muhammad Fayyaz Gorar, DSP Motorway Abdul Samad Abro, Ali Murtaza Kolachi and others were also present in large numbers.

The provincial minister said that due to non-availability of legitimate funds, we are also taking funds from other countries to build and develop the people of Sindh, we will also establish women's handicraft and vocational training institutions in all districts of Sindh.

