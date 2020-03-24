UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Warns Of Imposing Curfew

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:58 PM

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday warned that if people ignored government's instructions on Caronavirus and kept on coming out of their homes unnecessarily then the provincial government would impose a curfew

He said that the government had been left with no other choice than to take these drastic measures, said a statement here.

He said that the government fully understood the problems of the people and it was constantly working to lessen their problems.

The Minister said that the people should also understand that the spread of the Coronavirus was a natural disaster and that in such a situation sometimes the government was completely helpless.

He said that the government was trying its best to curb the spread of the Coronavirus but at the same time the government also needed the full cooperation of the people.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also constituted a committee which would supervise the provision of financial assistance as well as rations to the needy people.

The committee comprised of Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, and the Coordinator to the Chief Minister Sindh Haris Gazdar.

The provincial Minister said that this committee would decide where to provide financial assistance and where to provide the ration.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister had also asked welfare organizations to continue their work.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah thanked those who were following goverment's health advisory and staying at their homes and requested others to stay in their homes.

He also urged the elders of the homes to instruct their children to play at home instead of playing in the streets.

