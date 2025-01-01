Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar says deteriorating situation in Parachinar does not mean Karachi should be shut down

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) The Sindh government on Wednesday warned protesters staging a sit-in in Karachi to open other roads and move their protest to alternative locations, failing which strict action will be taken.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar stated that the deteriorating situation in Parachinar does not mean Karachi should be shut down.

He made these remarks during a press conference in Karachi accompanied by Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon and Karachi Additional IG Javed Alam Odho.

The minister said, “We understand the situation in Parachinar is dire, and we hope for improvement there. However, this does not justify disrupting the peaceful environment of Karachi, blocking roads or causing harm to people and the police. We stand in solidarity with the grieving but shutting down Karachi is not the solution,”.

He added, “For three days, the protests continued. We held meetings and offered alternative locations for the sit-ins. The offers by Commissioner Karachi, Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab were rejected. We are also facing criticism for allowing Karachi to remain paralyzed. As a last resort, we had to take action,”.

Referring to the protesters, Lanjhar said, “They claim to be peaceful, but why were eight citizens’ motorbikes set on fire? This is not a peaceful protest. Eight police personnel were injured, three of them critically. We cannot comprehend who these people are who opened fire on the police. The police acted within their duties to disperse the protesters and will continue to do so."

The home minister highlighted that after the sit-in at Numaish was dispersed, another protest was initiated by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, blocking roads.

“In such a situation, where does the government stand? When the government’s writ is challenged, it has to act, and we have started doing so. Wherever the citizens face inconvenience, the government will intervene,” said the home minister.

He shared images of blocked roads due to sit-ins and said, “The protesters had assured us they would stay on the side of the road and not block it but as you can see the roads remained closed.

The government has no quarrel or differences with anyone but it will establish its authority,”.

He further stated, “If any illegal activity takes place, the government, Rangers, and security agencies will act. The city cannot descend into chaos while we sit idle,".

Lanjhar reiterated his offer to the protesters and religious scholars, saying, “If any group wants to stage a sit-in, we are willing to provide alternative locations. The government is with you but it cannot allow areas like Saddar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir or Ancholi to be blocked and turned into battlegrounds. There will be no compromise on this,”.

Responding to a question, he said, “We were assured that roads would not be blocked. Even Allama Nasir Abbas said in his speech that causing inconvenience to the public is unjust and that he opposes it. Initially, they protested in one location but later they spread to multiple areas and blocked roads. Whether Sunni or Shia, we attempted a peaceful resolution, held repeated negotiations, but the government’s writ was challenged, and we were compelled to take police action yesterday,”.

He added, “19 people have been arrested following the operation at the sit-in. Three FIRs have been registered at Sachal, Saudabad and Soldier Bazaar police stations including charges under Section 324 (attempted murder) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The FIR filed at Soldier Bazaar Names 300 unidentified individuals. Some individuals visible in images have been identified. The clear instructions have been given to the Sindh IG and Additional IG Karachi that no group will be allowed to block roads,”.

When asked about two groups occupying the roads, the minister said, “I am once again offering alternative locations for peaceful protests in accordance with the law. Otherwise, action will be taken against them,”.

He said, “The protesters should negotiate with the government. If they need face-saving, we are open to it. This is not a deadline but an offer. If they cooperate, fine; otherwise, we will act against them,”.

He added that the protesters staging the sit-in are already in talks with the KP government.