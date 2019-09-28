UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt, WB Agree To Work Together In Solid Waste Management, Rural Economic Uplift

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:15 AM

Sindh Govt, WB agree to work together in solid waste management, rural economic uplift

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank (WB) Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan have agreed to work together for making Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority more effective and introduce changing in cropping pattern to improve rural economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank (WB) Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan have agreed to work together for making Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority more effective and introduce changing in cropping pattern to improve rural economy.

This decision was taken here on Friday in a meeting between the two here at Chief Minister House, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah and PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro.

The Chief Minister said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) has been established.

He added that it was a new body and needed capacity building so that it could work scientifically with best efficiency.

The World Bank Country Chief said that he would send solid waste management experts to Sindh Government and through P&D a detailed plan would be worked out to improve capacity of the authority so that not only its efficiency in solid waste disposal and management could be improved but it must also become a self-sufficient organization.

In the first phase it would start work in divisional headquarters and then in district headquarters.

The Chief Minister said that our growers were engaged in traditional crops of high deltaic and low yield.

"I want to introduce major change in cropping pattern in which low deltaic crops can be grown with high yield," he said and added this would improve rural economy.

Shah said that a separate cropping system should also be developed for small growers.

"We have to improve their income by switching them over to orchard-cum-cash crops," he said.

WB Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan said that he would bring global agricultural experts here with him.

He added that they would prepare a plan to implement in phases.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government was working in mother child health and nutrition programs in different districts, including Thar. This programme has produced some good results.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Bank Thar Murad Ali Shah Government Best

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

6 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

51 minutes ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

15 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

15 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.