(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP leader has assured the protestors, who had taken to the streets for shifting of Dua Zahra from Karachi to Lahore, that the government will file appeal against the verdict.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2022) The Sindh government would file an appeal against verdict in Dua Zahra's case, said PPP leader Shehla Raza.

The PPP leader said the Sindh government would fight the legal battle for Dua Zahra.

She expressed these words while negotiating with the protesters who had held protest against shifting of Dua from Karachi to Punjab.

The protestors started their protest from Karachi Press Club and led it to Sindh Chief Minister house.

A large number of women and children took part in the protest organized by the civil society demanding that Dua Zehra should be handed over to the parents.

Holding talks with the protesters, Shehla Raza assured full cooperation.

She said, “The provincial government will now fight the case of Dua Zehra and will immediately file an appeal,”.

Following assurance of the PPP's leader, the protestors ended up their protest peacefully.

Just a day before, the Sindh High Court (SHC) allowed the Karachi teenage girl to decide her fate whether she wanted to live with her parents or go with husband.

A two-member bench led by Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar announced the order in Dua Zehra case, the Karachi teenager girl who had gone missing from her hometown Karachi and later surfaced in Punjab that she had tied the knot.

The court had held that there was no evidence that Dua was kidnapped.