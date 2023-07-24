Open Menu

Sindh Govt Will Never Allow Mining Of Granite In Karoonjhar In View Of People's Reservations, PA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:45 PM

The Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh on Monday was informed that the Sindh government would never permit the lease or mining of Granite in Karoonjhar, Nagarparkar, keeping in view the reservations of the people

The Sindh Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani replying to a point of order on the floor of the house, raised by MPA Rana Ansar and other MPAs, said that the provincial government would not take any step against the desires of the people of the province.

He said that the issue of Granite mining had been highlighted. He further said that no work had been carried out on the lease of Granite since 2018.

Bijarani said that the provincial government had also written a letter to UNESCO to declare the Karoonjhar Mountain Range as a heritage.

He said that previously a Committee was formed to know about the views of the people on Karoonjhar and the Committee had submitted its report to him, which would be tabled in the Cabinet.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawal replying to a point of order regarding Dacoits in a rural area, said that they were not dacoits but it was a clash between tribes and an FIR had been registered against 150 persons.

Earlier, the Sindh Assembly carried out five bills including the Introduction and consideration of the government bill no.

25 of 2023 The University of Larkano Bill, the Presentation and consideration of the report of the standing committee on finance on government bill no. 24 of 2022 The Sindh Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Management Bill 2022, Presentation and consideration of report of the standing committee on law, parliamentary affairs and human rights on government bill no. 07 of 2023.

The Sindh Arms (Amendment) Bill 2023, Presentation and consideration of the report of the standing committee on law, parliamentary affairs and human rights on government bill no.15 of 2023 The Sindh Social Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Presentation and consideration of report of the standing committee on law, parliamentary affairs and human rights on government bill no. 21 of 2023 The Sindh Goth-Abad (Housing Scheme) (Amendment) bill 2023.

During the questions and sessions hour, the Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman while replying to a question said that the process of regularization of rural villages would be restarted as soon as the apex court lifted the ban.

Replying to another question, he said that the total retrieval of encroached state land in Karachi during the last five years was 14123.6 acres, 161220 square yards, 8000 square feet, 27 plots, 68 shops and 01 park.

Earlier, the session started with a recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

