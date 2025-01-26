Sindh Govt Will Not Compromise On Single Drop Of Sindh's Water: Barrister Arslan Sheikh
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan islam Shaikh
has said that they will not compromise on even a single drop of Sindh's water. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has formally raised this issue in the Council of Common Interests (CCI). If the matter is not resolved through the CCI, the Pakistan People's Party is open to taking it to the constitutional court and even the court of public .
This he said while addressing a press conference after inspecting the lining and patching work of the Nara Canal. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, and Director Nara Canal, Ashfaq Noh Memon, were also present on the occasion. He said that in line with the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the work on patching and lining of 2 kilometers of Nara Canal is underway, which is being completed in a record time. He said that an estimated cost of Rs 2.8 has been allocated for the project, and after the project is completed, the capacity of Nara Canal will be increased from 13649 cusecs to 18000 cusecs.
The project, which began on January 7, 2025, aims to benefit 8-9 districts in Sindh and promote agriculture,' he added . He said that the goal is to complete the project by the first week of February, setting a record for swift completion. Once finished, the project will increase the capacity of the Nara Canal from 13649 cusecs to 18000 cusecs, ultimately boosting agricultural productivity in the region. He added that within 21 days, 95% of the work has been completed, and the work will be completed and the canal will be opened by the first week of February. He said that farmers from Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Nawabshah, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Umerkot, among other districts, will benefit from this project. Additionally, the growers of the tail-end areas will also gain advantages from this initiative.He said that, God willing the lining and patching of the 364-kilometer-long Nara Canal will also be launched in the future.
