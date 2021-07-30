(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the Sindh Government would not be allowed to impose a complete lockdown in the province as the Federal Government's policy in that regard was crystal clear.

The Supreme Court had also ruled that the provinces could not make unilateral decisions in that regard he said in a statement while commenting on the Sindh Government's announcement regarding imposition of the lockdown.

Fawad said under Article 151 of the Constitution, Pakistan was a single market with the port of Karachi as the jugular vein of its economy. Any move, which would affect the country's economic lifeline, could not be allowed, he added.

He said the option of complete lockdown was not available to any province.

The policy regarding the Covid pandemic was given by the Federation, and the National Command and Control Centre ( NCOC) and the provinces were bound to implement it, he added.

The minister said Pakistan had fought hard against the coronavirus, and the government had so far managed to save human lives, with a stable economy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was of the view that the complete lockdown would severely affect the working class, and daily wage earners. Had the Sindh Government implemented the SOPs effectively, the coronavirus situation in Karachi would not have been serious today.

The Sindh Government had been given a clear message that unilateral decisions could not be taken and the guidelines of NCOC must be implemented, he added.