KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Bureau of Supply and prices, Dr. Khatu Mil Jeewan, has said that people would not be left at the mercy of profiteers.

He said that profiteers and hoarders would not be forgiven under any circumstances.

He stated this while issuing instructions to the district administration, according to a spokesman. Dr. Khatu Mal directed to impose fines and penalties on the profiteers in accordance with the relevant acts and laws.