Sindh govt working for development of industrial zones: Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said that the Sindh government was taking all possible steps for the improvement of infrastructure in Sindh Industrial Zones

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said that the Sindh government was taking all possible steps for the improvement of infrastructure in Sindh Industrial Zones.

He said in a meeting with a delegation of Nooriabad Chamber of Commerce.

On this occasion, Secretary Industries Amir Khurshid, MD Site Munawar Mahesar and Kanwar Zia-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Mahmood and Mohammad Ashraf of Nooriabad Chamber of Commerce.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said that development projects worth of Rs 878 million are being implemented in Nooriabad Industrial Zone.

He said that development work includes improving infrastructure, provision of drainage and clean drinking water.

He said that a large number of industrialists were shifting to Nooriabad with the motivation of Sindh government. Gas and water supply issues will be resolved while a consultant will be hired for the betterment of Nooriabad.

The Minister said that the Sindh government is working for the development of industrial zones. The problems of the industrialists of Nooriabad would be solvedon priority basis. Elimination of encroachments in industrial zones would also be ensured.