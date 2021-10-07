Sindh govt working hard to improve education: Sardar Shah

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah Thursday said the provincial government is working hard to improve the education in the province.

He said the proportion of education in Larkana as well as in whole the province was higher even there is a lack of teachers, furniture and buildings.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of officers of teh education department Larkana district at the Darbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

He said the purpose of this visit is to resolve the problems related to education. He said he will be there for the whole week.

He further said shortage of SMC funds, shortage of SNE and any other issues would be addressed on priority.

The provincial minister said the complaints about the bad condition of buses would be resolved so that the education of the students not to be affected.

The minister directed the officers of education department to visit the schools with restraint so that the environment could be improved there.

At the same time, the education minister directed the officials that if any teacher or common man comes to the offices of the department, listen to his complaint and resolve it, otherwise action will be taken against them.

Syed Sardar Shah said for the improvement of education, officers/officials of the department have made complaints and suggestions including proper use of SMC funds, lack of SNE, water coolers in schools, solar system, repair of buildings and others.

For all the related issues, minister also directed the officers of education department and buildings to take personal interest in resolving these issues, so that the education of the children could not be affected and they get education in a better environment.

Meanwhile, the provincial education minister while talking to the media men said we have not taken any step against the policy.

He added that the youngsters who are left in the test should work hard and they can succeed in the future.

He said, "We are currently formulating a policy to provide employment to the youth on the basis of merit." He said, "I have received complaints about textbooks and we are trying to get the textbooks printed correctly and the education officials will be asked how many books they have received and how many needs." The details are divided into numbers.

Replying to a question on furniture, the minister said, "We will get information about the price of furniture from a supplier and try to get furniture on the basis of minimum price, so that we can make the best of that furniture." Talking about the education of children, he said parents will educate their children about their will so that they can be a good citizen in future and serve the country and the nation in the future.

Replying to another question, the Sindh education minister said he would be present here and would look into the affairs himself so that they could be resolved.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Secretary Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Apa Naseeba Channa, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Hizbullah Baghio, Tariq Anwar Sial, Ejaz Leghari, PPP leader Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Education Department Officers, officers of various nation buildings departments and PPP district, taluka and city Larkana leaders were present.