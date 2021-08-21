Sindh govt working on large scale development projects: CM aide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on board of Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects (BoI-PPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that Sindh government was working on large scale development projects through public private partnership.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the construction work of Kandhkot-Ghotki bridge construction along with Provincial Minister Shabbir Ali Bijrani. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner(DC)Kashmore Munawar Ali Mithiani and other officers, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Shabir Ahmed Bijarani and CM aide Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar were briefed about the ongoing construction work.

It was told that the distances would be shorter after completion of the bridge. The construction work on the bridge has been going on for a year and a half and it would be completed in three more years.

Talking to media, Shabbir Ali Bijrani and Naveed Qamar said that completion of the bridge will greatly benefit both the districts and project will be completed in three years.

Responding to a question, they said that Kandakot is our home and we are working for its betterment all the time. All the representatives have to work for it and provide employment opportunities to the people.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the representatives of Pakistan Peoples Party at all levels were committed to solve the problems of the people.