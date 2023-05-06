UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Working On Self-reliance Projects, Says Sharjeel Memon

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sindh govt working on self-reliance projects, says Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Minsiter for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that the provincial government was working on self-reliance projects.

He said this while speaking to a delegation of the Foreign Media Journalists Association (FMJA), which called on him here.

The delegation included journalists, working for foreign media outlets, and was led by its President Ashraf Khan.

Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government had started working on the reconstruction project for 2.2 million houses damaged in the recent floods.

He said that the government had commenced a cheap, comfortable, and good transport service to provide relief to the people of the province. He said that a safe and ideal Pink bus service had also been started for the woman.

Memon said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts for the provision of the best services to the people.

The government had worked well in health, energy, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and other sectors, he said adding that SIUT, Gambat Institute, NICVD, cyber-knife institute, and other health-related centers were performing well.

The Information Minister said that unprecedented legislation had been done to empower the woman in the province. He said that necessary steps were being taken for the rights of the woman and children.

He said that the Thar coal project of the provincial government in the field of energy was a significant one.

The Minister, on the occasion, directed the officers of the Information department to fully facilitate the journalist community in discharging their professional responsibilities.

On the occasion, Information Secretary Sindh Nadeemur Rehman Memon, Director Admin Yousuf Kaboro, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi, Director Advertisement Imtiaz Joyo, Director Planning and Development Fida Hussain Baladi, Deputy Director Sarang Latif Chandio and others officer were present.

