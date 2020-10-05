Sindh govt yet not issues notification to devolve provincial organizations: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that Sindh government have not yet issued a notification to devolve provincial organizations to divisional level despite commitment.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that this was the first step towards a solution to Karachi's challenges.

He said that "Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had committed to devolve the provincial organizations to divisional level in a meeting," adding that "We are still waiting for him to issue a notification."He said that Sindh Government had agreed that Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and similar organizations will be devolved to respective divisions/local governments. Meaning, SBCA would become Karachi Building Control Authority, SSWMB would become KSWMB.