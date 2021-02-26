UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt's Crackdown Against PTI Leaders, Workers Reminded Days Of Autocratic Dictatorships: Imran Qureshi

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:24 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imarn Qureshi Friday said the Sindh Government's highhanded crackdown against leaders and workers of PTI Sindh has reminded the days of the autocratic dictatorships in Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imarn Qureshi Friday said the Sindh Government's highhanded crackdown against leaders and workers of PTI Sindh has reminded the days of the autocratic dictatorships in Pakistan.

While talking to the media here, Qureshi said the manner in which the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested and attempts were made to take his life showed that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was still living in the 1970s era.

He cautioned that the PPP's pressure tactics would not remain secret in the present times and that the party's leadership would bite dust.

"Sheikh has proved that he is an ideological leader from Sindh who would not surrender to any pressure or travails of imprisonment," he said.

Qureshi demanded on behalf of PTI that Shaikh should be released immediately and that all fake cases against him should be withdrawn.

