KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Monday said the days of Sindh government were numbered.

Criticizing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said those involved in corruption cases were criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a PTI communique.

Khurrum said the PPP chairman during his press conference was acting like a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). 'Sindh government is at the mercy of joint investigation team report and its last time has come", he said.

He asked Bilawal to advise her aunt to improve the health facilities for the people in Sindh.

He said 33 children had died in this month in Thar while 21 suicides had took place in Badin and Tharparker.

He also expressed his reservations over the non-availability of doctors in Thar for postmortem of the bodies.

Khurrum said the PTI was standing by the people of the province.

He also lashed out at K-Electric.

Meanwhile, he paid homages to the Kashmiri martyrs on the occasion of 'Kashmir Martyrs Day'and said Indian forces could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris.