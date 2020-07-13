UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt's Days Are Numbered; Says Khurrum Sher Zaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Sindh govt's days are numbered; says Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Monday said the days of Sindh government were numbered.

Criticizing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said those involved in corruption cases were criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a PTI communique.

Khurrum said the PPP chairman during his press conference was acting like a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). 'Sindh government is at the mercy of joint investigation team report and its last time has come", he said.

He asked Bilawal to advise her aunt to improve the health facilities for the people in Sindh.

He said 33 children had died in this month in Thar while 21 suicides had took place in Badin and Tharparker.

He also expressed his reservations over the non-availability of doctors in Thar for postmortem of the bodies.

Khurrum said the PTI was standing by the people of the province.

He also lashed out at K-Electric.

Meanwhile, he paid homages to the Kashmiri martyrs on the occasion of 'Kashmir Martyrs Day'and said Indian forces could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Thar Died Badin Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

16 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.