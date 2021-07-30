UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt's Decision To Lockdown Karachi Being Assessed Carefully: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that careful assessment of the Sindh government's decision to lockdown [Karachi] was underway as Prime Minister Imran Khan had a candid policy against any step which impacted laymen's livelihood.

"We are carefully reviewing decision of the Sindh government to lockdown. The policy of Prime Minister is very clear. We will oppose any move that would severely affect the economy of a common man," he said in a tweet.

The minister called upon the Sindh government to devise a strategy in collaboration with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), which would have least effect on business and livelihood of a common man.

