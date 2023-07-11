Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 11:17 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the provincial government had carried out developmental works along with restoring law and order in Karachi, as a result of which the people voted in favour of the Pakistan People's Party in Local Body elections.

He said this while addressing a meeting regarding Local Government here at CM House.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and Secretary Local Govt Department were present in the meeting.

The CM said 'he wants the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to serve the people of Karachi.

Karachi city has seen discrimination in the past in terms of development works, sanitation and public issues, CM said, adding that now we wish that people should be served without any discrimination.

He said that the PPP government wants local body representatives to be seen solving people's problems in the city.

The CM said there is a need to improve the work of the water board in the city while further improvement is needed in the work of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

He asked the KMC to increase its financial resources and improve coordination with all towns and cantonments to serve the masses.

He directed the Local Government Minister to make new local bodies functional and solve the problems faced by the newly established towns.

The Chief Minister directed the local bodies' representatives to make the system of cleanliness and street lights functional during the month of Muharram.

