SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Sindh government's flood team, comprising Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla, made an emergency visit to Guddu Barrage to assess the situation on Friday.

A super flood alert has been issued, but it is expected that the water level may not reach alarming proportions. The administration has been put on high alert to ensure preparedness.

Jam Khan Shoro assured the people of Sindh that they should not panic, as the government is fully prepared to handle the situation. He stated that President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the entire party leadership are closely monitoring the situation.

The Minister for Irrigation estimated that the water flow from Punjab is expected to reach 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs in the coming days. He assured that even with rainfall, there is no cause for concern.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that the protective bunds are strong, and the water is expected to pass through safely. He assured that preparations for a super flood have been made, and there is no immediate danger.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh, stated that all necessary arrangements have been made to deal with the flood situation. He emphasized that the next 24 hours are crucial in determining the water flow from Punjab.

The Sindh government is working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the safety of people and property.