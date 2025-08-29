Open Menu

Sindh Govt's Flood Team Visits Guddu Barrage Amidst Rising Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Sindh Govt's flood team visits Guddu Barrage amidst rising concerns

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Sindh government's flood team, comprising Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla, made an emergency visit to Guddu Barrage to assess the situation on Friday.

A super flood alert has been issued, but it is expected that the water level may not reach alarming proportions. The administration has been put on high alert to ensure preparedness.

Jam Khan Shoro assured the people of Sindh that they should not panic, as the government is fully prepared to handle the situation. He stated that President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the entire party leadership are closely monitoring the situation.

The Minister for Irrigation estimated that the water flow from Punjab is expected to reach 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs in the coming days. He assured that even with rainfall, there is no cause for concern.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that the protective bunds are strong, and the water is expected to pass through safely. He assured that preparations for a super flood have been made, and there is no immediate danger.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh, stated that all necessary arrangements have been made to deal with the flood situation. He emphasized that the next 24 hours are crucial in determining the water flow from Punjab.

The Sindh government is working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the safety of people and property.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

2 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

5 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

8 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

17 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

17 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

18 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

17 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

17 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan