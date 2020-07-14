UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt's JIT Report On Uzair Baloch Is Incomplete; Says Fehmida

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Sindh govt's JIT report on Uzair Baloch is incomplete; says Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday said the joint investigation team (JIT) report recently released by Sindh government on Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch was incomplete.

Talking to a private news channel, she said her husband Zulfiqar Mirza was ready to appear before the Supreme Court to record his statement regarding the JIT report.

The minister said Zulfiqar Mirza was pleased on making the JIT report public by Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

She said actions should be taken against all those found involved in the heinous crime.

Related Topics

Sindh Supreme Court Zulfiqar Mirza Lyari Ali Haider All Government

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

1 hour ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

3 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

4 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.