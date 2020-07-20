UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt's Mafia Involved In Increase Of Wheat Flour Price: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

Sindh govt's mafia involved in increase of wheat flour price: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday alleged that the mafia of Sindh govermnet was involved in the increase of wheat flour price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday alleged that the mafia of Sindh govermnet was involved in the increase of wheat flour price.

He said that the wheat was being stolen and smuggled by giving bribes, according to a communique here.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the people were purchasing wheat flour at high price after the milk and vegetable prices.

He alleged that thousand tons of wheat had been stolen under the supervision of the provincial government.

He further said that the provincial food department, price control committee and, Deputy Commissioners were cooridnating with the mafia.

'The federal governmnt was ready to provide flour if the provincial government wants help in this regard,' he offered.

He hoped that the provincial government would not ask for loan from the World Bank or anotherorganization in the name of wheat.

He also warned of hold protest if prices of wheat flour were not decreased.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest World Bank Price From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Boeing extend partnership on susta ..

1 minute ago

Launch of Hope Probe a new era in UAE’s history: ..

1 minute ago

Ahsan Iqbal says incumbent govt is threat to Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

16 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistani lawyer questions UK’s govt over 14-day ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.