KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday alleged that the mafia of Sindh govermnet was involved in the increase of wheat flour price.

He said that the wheat was being stolen and smuggled by giving bribes, according to a communique here.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the people were purchasing wheat flour at high price after the milk and vegetable prices.

He alleged that thousand tons of wheat had been stolen under the supervision of the provincial government.

He further said that the provincial food department, price control committee and, Deputy Commissioners were cooridnating with the mafia.

'The federal governmnt was ready to provide flour if the provincial government wants help in this regard,' he offered.

He hoped that the provincial government would not ask for loan from the World Bank or anotherorganization in the name of wheat.

He also warned of hold protest if prices of wheat flour were not decreased.