KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government, Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of District South, Karachi as soon as it started raining on Thursday.

During the visit Murtaza Wahab also contacted the officials of Karachi Water & Sewerage board and Cantonment Board Clifton and inquired about the arrangements regarding Rain Emergency and gave necessary instructions, said a statement.

He visited Muslim Gymkhana, II Chandragar Road, PIDC, Tower, Regal Nala, Saddar and other places and took a detailed look at the ongoing drainage works.

He said that Local Government staff, district administration and all institutions are working well.

He said that the third spell of monsoon rains has started in the city but water should not accumulate in low-lying areas. Drainage work was underway in the low-lying areas with generators and other machinery, he added.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, torrential rains have started from Thursday which will continue for the next two to three days.

"Chief Minister Sindh has formed monitoring committees in all districts of Sindh comprising ministers, advisers and special assistants" he added.

He also said that the current monsoon system is very strong. The work of cleaning the drains of Karachi is underway on emergency basis.