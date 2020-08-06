UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt's Spokesperson Reviews Different Areas After Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Sindh Govt's spokesperson reviews different areas after rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government, Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of District South, Karachi as soon as it started raining on Thursday.

During the visit Murtaza Wahab also contacted the officials of Karachi Water & Sewerage board and Cantonment Board Clifton and inquired about the arrangements regarding Rain Emergency and gave necessary instructions, said a statement.

He visited Muslim Gymkhana, II Chandragar Road, PIDC, Tower, Regal Nala, Saddar and other places and took a detailed look at the ongoing drainage works.

He said that Local Government staff, district administration and all institutions are working well.

He said that the third spell of monsoon rains has started in the city but water should not accumulate in low-lying areas. Drainage work was underway in the low-lying areas with generators and other machinery, he added.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, torrential rains have started from Thursday which will continue for the next two to three days.

"Chief Minister Sindh has formed monitoring committees in all districts of Sindh comprising ministers, advisers and special assistants" he added.

He also said that the current monsoon system is very strong. The work of cleaning the drains of Karachi is underway on emergency basis.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Water Visit Road Saddar Muslim All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

1 minute ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

35 minutes ago

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

3 hours ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

3 hours ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.