Sindh Govt's Unilateral Actions To Immensely Damage Economy: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the unilateral actions of Sindh Government contrary to the directives of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) and Federal Government would cause immense damage to the national economy.

The people were concerned over the provincial government's decisions (particularly imposition of the total lockdown in Karachi to curb the rising Covid cases amid the fourth wave of the pandemic), he said in a video statement.

Fawad said Pakistan successfully fought the first three waves of the pandemic with the strategy (to save the lives and livelihoods) and that could not be changed.

The closure of industry in Sindh, he said, would harm the economy and create employment problems. The industries whose 100 per cent workforce was vaccinated, should be reopened.

The minister opined the way the Sindh government was imposing sanctions would only add to the hardships of common people in the province.

He said under Articles 149 and 151 of the Constitution, and the Supreme Court's decision, the provincial governments could not take unilateral decisions, rather they were bound to implement the Federal Government's guidelines and the NCOC's strategy.

The Sindh Government, therefore, should immediately open industries, and not pressurize traders and daily wage earners, he added.

The minister regretted that had the Sindh government implemented the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus, the province would not have been facing the present situation.

The Federation, he said, was cooperating with the provincial governments to curb the pandemic.

Fawad said the fourth wave of coronavirus started from India, where the Narendra Modi government unfortunately did not take steps required to control its outbreak.

" Today, India has become a source of spreading Delta virus in the entire region," he asserted.

The world economies were just recovering from the coronavirus successfully, they again came under stress due to the irresponsible policies of Indian government, the minister added.

