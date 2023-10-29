Sindh Graduate Association, Roshan Taraa School holds awards ceremony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Sindh Graduate Association (SGA) and Roshan Taraa school Secretariat hosted a ceremony to honour and commend teachers and students for their outstanding performance.

The event held at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium was graced by Secretary General SGA Peeral Khan Khoso, Commissioner Hyderabad Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Social activist Abdullah Kohistani and a large number of teachers and students

The commissioner gave away best teacher and students awards while Students belonging to different Roshan

Taraa Schools of Sindh presented tableau delivered speeches and received applause from the audience,