Open Menu

Sindh Graduate Association, Roshan Taraa School Holds Awards Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Sindh Graduate Association, Roshan Taraa School holds awards ceremony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Sindh Graduate Association (SGA) and Roshan Taraa school Secretariat hosted a ceremony to honour and commend teachers and students for their outstanding performance.

The event held at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium was graced by Secretary General SGA Peeral Khan Khoso, Commissioner Hyderabad Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Social activist Abdullah Kohistani and a large number of teachers and students

The commissioner gave away best teacher and students awards while Students belonging to different Roshan

Taraa Schools of Sindh presented tableau delivered speeches and received applause from the audience,

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Event From Best

Recent Stories

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

26 minutes ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

26 minutes ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

41 minutes ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

56 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

1 hour ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

1 hour ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

3 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

3 hours ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

3 hours ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan