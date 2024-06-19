Sindh Graduates Association To Celebrate Evening With Piral Khan Khoso On June 21
Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Kotri chapter in collaboration with Abbass development foundation, Sindh lok Adab Tanzeem and Bazm-e-Ghalib Malkani to celebrate an evening with eminent social activist Peeral Khan Khoso on June 21 (Friday).
According to a press release, the event will be held at Pir Hassam Din Rashdi Hall of Sindh University Jamshoro.
Eminent Scholars, intellectuals, poets and writers will shed light on the life, personality and literary contribution of Piral Khan Khoso.
