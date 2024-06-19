Open Menu

Sindh Graduates Association To Celebrate Evening With Piral Khan Khoso On June 21

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Sindh Graduates Association to celebrate evening with Piral Khan Khoso on June 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Kotri chapter in collaboration with Abbass development foundation, Sindh lok Adab Tanzeem and Bazm-e-Ghalib Malkani to celebrate an evening with eminent social activist Peeral Khan Khoso on June 21 (Friday).

According to a press release, the event will be held at Pir Hassam Din Rashdi Hall of Sindh University Jamshoro.

Eminent Scholars, intellectuals, poets and writers will shed light on the life, personality and literary contribution of Piral Khan Khoso.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro Kotri June Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan