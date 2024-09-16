Open Menu

Sindh Graduates Association’s Newly Elected Body Take Oath

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Sindh Graduates Association’s newly elected body take oath

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Nawabshah Branch held an oath-taking ceremony for its newly elected body in a formal gathering.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Ali Hussain Brohi, Central Chairman of SGA Markaz and Wali Muhammad Roshan, Central General Secretary of SGA Markaz, Abdullah Ghumro, the newly elected President of SGA Nawabshah, and Lal Chand Lohano, General Secretary of SGA Nawabshah, with other members including Farooq Ahmed Bhatti Vice President, Ubaidullah Machhi Joint Secretary, Shahabuddin Mallah Treasurer, Tariq Hussain Channar Information Secretary, BMC Members including Rafiq Ahmed Buller Abid Lashari, Shahzado Jiskani, Muhammad Aslam Mari, Liaqat Brohi, Asadullah Shah, Zulfiqar Unar, Akram Khaskheli took their oaths, pledging to uphold the values of the Association and work toward the social upliftment of the community.

In their addresses, elected leaders shared their commitment to providing essential social support and enhancing the development of Nawabshah's society under the banner of SGA Nawabshah.

The ceremony highlighted SGA Nawabshah’s vision of empowering individuals through education, community service, and various social welfare initiatives.

The newly elected body reaffirmed its dedication to serving the community and fostering a spirit of cooperation and development in the region.

It was told that the Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Nawabshah Branch is part of a larger network that focuses on the educational and social development of Sindh’s communities.

APP/nsm

