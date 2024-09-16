Sindh Graduates Association’s Newly Elected Body Take Oath
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Nawabshah Branch held an oath-taking ceremony for its newly elected body in a formal gathering.
The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Ali Hussain Brohi, Central Chairman of SGA Markaz and Wali Muhammad Roshan, Central General Secretary of SGA Markaz, Abdullah Ghumro, the newly elected President of SGA Nawabshah, and Lal Chand Lohano, General Secretary of SGA Nawabshah, with other members including Farooq Ahmed Bhatti Vice President, Ubaidullah Machhi Joint Secretary, Shahabuddin Mallah Treasurer, Tariq Hussain Channar Information Secretary, BMC Members including Rafiq Ahmed Buller Abid Lashari, Shahzado Jiskani, Muhammad Aslam Mari, Liaqat Brohi, Asadullah Shah, Zulfiqar Unar, Akram Khaskheli took their oaths, pledging to uphold the values of the Association and work toward the social upliftment of the community.
In their addresses, elected leaders shared their commitment to providing essential social support and enhancing the development of Nawabshah's society under the banner of SGA Nawabshah.
The ceremony highlighted SGA Nawabshah’s vision of empowering individuals through education, community service, and various social welfare initiatives.
The newly elected body reaffirmed its dedication to serving the community and fostering a spirit of cooperation and development in the region.
It was told that the Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Nawabshah Branch is part of a larger network that focuses on the educational and social development of Sindh’s communities.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partial eclipse of moon on Sept. 181 minute ago
-
District admin Abbottabad holds open court in Tehsil Havelian1 minute ago
-
Advisor chairs meeting on health development projects in Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas police tighten security for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations2 minutes ago
-
Bus torched for hitting student to death11 minutes ago
-
More than 4000 policemen to perform security duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal11 minutes ago
-
Transport fare reduced by 5pc11 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed teachers in Mirpurkhas get training program12 minutes ago
-
Torture accused arrested on CPO orders12 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Advisor on Health formally resumes charge12 minutes ago
-
PU suspends three employees for leaking LLB paper21 minutes ago