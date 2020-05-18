UrduPoint.com
Sindh Has 19 Labs To Test 6550 Samples Of COVID-19 Per Day: Chief Minister Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:56 PM

Sindh has 19 labs to test 6550 samples of COVID-19 per day: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that his province was much ahead of other provinces in conducting COVID-19 tests and the labs were working at 77 percent capacity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that his province was much ahead of other provinces in conducting COVID-19 tests and the labs were working at 77 percent capacity.

"We have 19 laboratories to test coronavirus samples and they have the capacity to test 6550 samples a day now they are operating at 77 percent of their capacity," he said in a statement issued from CM House.

The chief minister said coronavirus testing lab was also being established in Larkana, apart from establishing designated hospitals for the COVID-19 patients.

He said that 864 new cases of coronavirus had been detected when 4679 samples were tested, now the tally had risen to 17,241.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that overnight 4679 tests were conducted which detected 864 cases, including 657 in Karachi.

He added that so far 127,573 samples had been tested which diagnosed 17241 cases which constituted 13.5 percent of the total tests.

According to the chief minister, three more patients died lifting the death toll to 280 which came to 1.6 percent of the total patients.

At present 12,472 patients are under treatment, of them 11,095 or 89 percent are in home isolation, 815 or six percent at Isolation Centers and 562 or five percent in hospitals. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 136 patients were in critical condition including 29 who have been put on ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 280 more patients were cured and discharged to lead normal lives but under some SOPs and precautions. "We have 4489 patients who have recovered and returned to their homes which constitutes 26 percent of the total patients," Syed Murad Ali Shah said and added "The recovery ratio in the province is static at 26 percent and we are trying to improve it further." he said.

The chief minister said that out 864 patients, 657 belonged to Karachi.

He added that 171 new case had been diagnosed in East, 141 Malir, 117 South, 94 Central, 75 Korangi and 59 West.

Ghotki has 31 new cases, Hyderabad 30, Larkana 21, Sukkur 17, seven in Kambar-Shahdadkot, five Kashmore-Kandhkot, two each in Matiari and Naushehroferoe and one each in Shaheed benazirabad, Khairpur and Jamshoro.

