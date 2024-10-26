Open Menu

Sindh Has Its Unique Historical Identity: Ayaz Latif Palijo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The second session of the 'Latif Literature and Musical Festival' was held, during which Shabbir Kumbhar presented a presentation on "Sindhu Likhat and Siraj."

On this occasion, the guest of honor, Ayaz Latif Palijo, stated that Sindh is a land of peace and love, which has its unique historical identity.

He remarked that Sindh has provided an intellectual, literary, and historical figure in the form of Siraj Memon, who has given us an excellent book like "Parhado Soi sad," which has become a beacon for our youth regarding Sindh's historical identity, language, and intellectual movement.

He emphasized that these are not just words but history aimed at dispelling the despair among the youth of Sindh.

He suggested that young people should "meet themselves" and take time for self-reflection while setting aside modern distractions.

He noted that Siraj contributed to several historical struggles, including the writing of the voter list in Sindhi and the novel "Aathoon Manho."

During this occasion, Shabbir Kumbhar presented his presentation titled "Sindhu Likhat and Siraj," during which he stated that there is an attack on Sindh's history and that it is being claimed that this is not the Indus civilization but rather the Harappan civilization.

He mentioned that the Sindhi language has its own history, and Sindh's language, literature, history, and script are also its own; therefore, it is purely a Sindhi civilization.

On this occasion, Ghulam Sakina Veesar delivered a speech titled "Munjho Mehboob Siraj," while Bakhtawar Mazhar presented poetry.

A play was also performed during the event. Dr. Irfana Mallah and other distinguished guests were also present at the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan