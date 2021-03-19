UrduPoint.com
Sindh Has Played Important Role In Preparing Lahore Declaration; Leghari Writes In His Book

Fri 19th March 2021

Sindh has played important role in preparing Lahore Declaration; Leghari writes in his book

Sindh had played historical role in creation of Pakistan and spirited campaign had been carried out in urban and rural parts of Sindh and the provincial leadership of All India Muslim League had actively participated in the meeting held at Minto Park (Iqbal Park) where "Pakistan Declaration" was passed

This was stated in a book written by veteran writer and researcher late Abdul Jabar "Abid" Leghari who had succumbed to the COVID-19 virus last year.

This was stated in a book written by veteran writer and researcher late Abdul Jabar "Abid" Leghari who had succumbed to the COVID-19 virus last year.

Actually Sindh was a first province that had passed resolution in favour of Pakistan later it was incorporated in the Lahore Declaration now famously known as "Pakistan Declaration", Abid Leghari wrote in his book "Role of Sindh in Pakistan Movement".

According to the writer of the book, dozens of Muslim League workers led by Sir Abdullah Haroon, Shaikh Abdul Majeed Sindhi, GM Sayed and Ayub Khuhro who were present at the stage of Lahore's public meeting which lasted for three consecutive days from 22 to 24 March 1940.

All India Muslim League leaders from Sindh had performed important role in preparing Lahore Resolution as Sindh had already passed such resolutions in different meetings held in 1938 and early 1940 meetings, Leghari wrote.

According to the writer, after the passage of Lahore Declaration a way for creation of Pakistan had become clear.

After 1940's Lahore Declaration three main points had come out at the surface which led to the creation of independent home land for the Muslims of India and they had started to observe March 23, as important day from the next year (1941) and after independence of Pakistan it was being observed as Pakistan Day, Abid Leghari stated.

