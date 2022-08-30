Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT, other sectors: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajpoot Tuesday said that under the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource and Research Board, more than 470,000 youth have been trained in the province since 2008

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajpoot Tuesday said that under the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource and Research Board, more than 470,000 youth have been trained in the province since 2008.

He said this during a certificate distribution ceremony held at Institute of business Management, Korangi.

Through the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources and Research board 220 students were given certificates who had completed training under Institute of Business Management Korangi.

On the occasion Chief Secretary Sindh said the Digital Technology was the need of the hour. The Sindh government provided technical skills through this program and the youth got employment and freelancing opportunities, he added.

He said Sindh government was working on skill development of youth.

"We have to train our youth in skills which the market needed," he added.

He further said that 60 percent of the country's population consists of youth and we have to utilize them as per the modern needs.

CS Sindh said the Information Technology has the potential to earn $10 billion in three to four years if we give incentives to the IT sector.

Secretary Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource and Research Board Shariq Ahmed said that under BBSHRRDB 250 different types of courses and private institutions are being supported.

In the event, the president of the Institute of Business Management IoBM Talib Karim said, "We must focus on developing the youth for they are our future."BBSHRRDB is a welcome step in providing avenues for the youth to learn skills in their fields of interest. Director CIT, IoBM, Dr. Imran Batada emphasized the hard work of the faculty who imparted career-oriented, industry-centric training to the students through the BBSHRRDB.