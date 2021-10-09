Sindh Health and Population welfare minister chair a high-level meeting of Health deptt officials

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Sindh Minister for Health, Population Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that there was no shortage of medicines in the hospitals.

She expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting of officers of Health Department at Commissioner's Office and visits Sheikh Zayed Women's Hospital, CMC Children's Hospital Larkana today.

The Minister said that there were large number of patients who are being provided health facilities on emergency basis.

She further said that it has been reduced so I had come here with a team of Senior officers of Health Department, UNAIDS, WHO to solve the problems of the hospitals.

Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the taluka hospitals were being taken back from IHS and handed over to PPHI so that the health facilities would be provided to the people at their doorsteps.

She said that due to poor performance of IHS hospitals in Ratodero, Neodero, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Dokri, Badah etc. would be handed over to PPHI.

The Health minister directed that Hospital administrations that more work needs to be done.

Meanwhile, The provincial minister visited SN Ward, Nutrition, KMC, EMC, seek New Barn Care Unit, Nutrition Stabilization Center and other sections of CMC. After that she reached Sheikh Zayed Women's Hospital and visited various wards.

After that, while presiding over a meeting, she sought information from the officials of DHOs, Medical Superintendents, PPHI, UNICEF, WHO, UNAIDS of the division.

On the occasion, she directed the DHOs to expedite the process of COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister also directed the Hospital administrations to ensure cleanliness in hospitals and provide free medicines to the patients.

Health Minister warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The provincial minister urged health officials to ensure compliance with UNAIDS, UNICEF and WHO treatment protocols. Improve CCTV cameras and security systems in hospitals.

On this occasion, she also directed the Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospitals Larkana to ensure the presence of Doctors, para-medics and cleanliness in the hospitals, providing sanitizers and hand wash in the hospitals.

The Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazl Pechuho said that, "We have the special support of UNICEF and the WHO, which has led to an improvement in polio cases. In addition to polio, measles and mumps vaccines should be given to children to protect them from this fatal disease," she added.

She said that in this regard, we have developed a vaccination program for children and a mobilization program for LHVs.

On this occasion, the provincial minister further said that accurate information would be obtained from the parents of the children as to how many children have been vaccinated and also a vaccine card would be taken from them so that correct information can be obtained.

At the same time, she said that the children would be vaccinated in government schools and private schools and the number of special units working with us would be obtained.

The Health minister further said that a complete record of HIV / AIDS would be kept so that better treatment could be provided to them.

During the meeting, the minister Health said that the meeting of the divisional COVID-19 committee would be convened so that the remaining people would be vaccinated.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Ms.Yuki Takemoto UNAIDS Country Director Pakistan and Afghanistan, Dr. Ayaz Soomro of UNICEF, Rajawal Khan, Secretary Health, Director General Health and DHOs of Larkana Division.

Earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazl Pechuho visited Ratodero Taluka Hospital and HIV Center where she was briefed by the Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Ratodero.

She directed the M.S taluka Hospital to take special care of the patients and provide them all possible medical facilities.