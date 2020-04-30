UrduPoint.com
Sindh Health Department Allows NIBD, CHK And Liaquat University Hospital For Experimental Use Of Convalescent Plasma

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:25 PM

Sindh health department allows NIBD, CHK and Liaquat University Hospital for experimental use of convalescent plasma

Sindh health department here on Thursday allowed Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital- Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital - Hyderabad and National Institute of Blood Diseases - Karachi to start with the experimental use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma for passive immunization in the current pandemic of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh health department here on Thursday allowed Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital- Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital - Hyderabad and National Institute of Blood Diseases - Karachi to start with the experimental use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma for passive immunization in the current pandemic of coronavirus.

As per Notification No.CTA-SH/COVID-19/CPPIT/2020 team of experts including physicians, infectious disease specialist; intensivist / ICU specialists; consultant hematologists / transfusion specialist and representatives of Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) will supervise these hospitals and institute in the experimental use of convalescent for passive immunization therapy.

