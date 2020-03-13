Sindh Health Department confirms a new case of COVID - 19 in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Department here on Friday confirmed that a man, aged 52, has been tested positive for corona virus disease (COVID-19) , bringing the total number of the cases to 15, including two fully recovered, in the province.

According to a spokesman of the department the diagnosed man who arrived from Islamabad two days ago was tested positive today and that his contacts are being traced for necessary screening.

It was mentioned that a total number of 55 people reporting with COVID like symptoms were tested during past 24 hours and that only the above mentioned case was found positive, duly confirmed by concerned authorities this morning.

A total number of 251 suspected cases were said to be examined for the virus during almost a week duration with 15 found to be inflicted with the ailment and all other 236 tested negative.

Proper precautions and care did help two of the affected individuals (both men) to resume their normal lives with others largely in a stable condition moving fast towards their healthy recovery.