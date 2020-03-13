UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Health Department Confirms A New Case Of COVID - 19 In Karachi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:10 PM

Sindh Health Department confirms a new case of COVID - 19 in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Department here on Friday confirmed that a man, aged 52, has been tested positive for corona virus disease (COVID-19) , bringing the total number of the cases to 15, including two fully recovered, in the province.

According to a spokesman of the department the diagnosed man who arrived from Islamabad two days ago was tested positive today and that his contacts are being traced for necessary screening.

It was mentioned that a total number of 55 people reporting with COVID like symptoms were tested during past 24 hours and that only the above mentioned case was found positive, duly confirmed by concerned authorities this morning.

A total number of 251 suspected cases were said to be examined for the virus during almost a week duration with 15 found to be inflicted with the ailment and all other 236 tested negative.

Proper precautions and care did help two of the affected individuals (both men) to resume their normal lives with others largely in a stable condition moving fast towards their healthy recovery.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Man National University All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

41 minutes ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

18 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

18 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces Schola ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam's help Karachi win ov ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.