Sindh Health Department to vaccinate GC University Hyderabad faculty against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Department will carry out vaccination of the faculty members, officers and employees of Government College University Hyderabad against COVID-19 at the varsity premises during the current week.

It has been decided in a meeting with the Vice Chancellor GC University Hyderabad Dr. Tayyaba Zareef and the District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer Pathan at her office on Tuesday.

According to university spokesman, the DHO informed the Vice Chancellor about the efforts of Sindh Health Department regarding vaccination of the people against COVID-19 in the province and now the department has decided to vaccinate the varsity faculty members against pandemic at the varsity premises.

The Vice Chancellor said that under the directives of the government, the standard operation procedures are being implemented in the varsity in letter and spirit. She informed that directives have been issued from Registrar office to all faculty members, officers and employees to avail the facility of vaccination against COVID-19 at the varsity's premises.

Among others, President Alumni and Ex-MPA Abdul Rehman Rajput was also present in the meeting.