Sindh Health Dept confirms cases of Delta variant in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Department has confirmed 35 cases of Delta variant (Indian variant) in Karachi. It was revealed in the statement issued here on Tuesday.

There have been 35 Delta variant cases since June, it added, saying that the people infected with the Delta variant have severe symptoms of the virus.

Five members of the same family have been found infected with Delta virus in Lyari and all affected people are being treated, it informed.

This month, 18 Delta variant cases have been reported, it revealed, suggesting that People should restrict their movement and take precautions. Be sure to wear a mask in public, it said while quoting Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho as saying.

Everybody knows about the implications of the Delta variant in India, Sindh Health Minister further informed, urging that the people have to show responsibility.