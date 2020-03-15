UrduPoint.com
Sindh Health Dept Confirms Four New Cases Of Coronavirus In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sindh Health dept confirms four new cases of coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Health department has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in Karachi included three patients who has returned from Saudi Arab a few days back and was tested positive.

While one patient has no recent travel history, said a spokesman of Sindh Health department on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 21 in Sindh out of which two have recovered and sent home and 19 were under treatment.

