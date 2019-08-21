UrduPoint.com
Sindh Health Minister Announces Posthumous Eye Donation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:40 PM

Sindh Health Minister announces posthumous eye donation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Peechuho here on Wednesday announced to donate her cornea posthumously.

In a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Eye Bank Society(Sindh) in her office she signed the will to donate her eyes and also urged people in general and members of medical community in general to come forward for the cause.

"This is a pledge I have made in my life time allowing my cornea to be used after my death for the benefit of the blind people," said the will she signed in her office.

Eye specialists talking to APP appreciative of the gesture shown by Dr. Azra Peechuho said there exists a significant gap between eye donors and recipients in the country with a sizable number of people suffering from corneal blindness.

"They are mainly youth and children with a long life ahead,"commented Dr.

Abdul Sattar previously associated with KMC Spencer Eye Hospital.

He, however, regretted that many of the heirs of the donors were registered to be reluctant to honor the will of the deceased under different pretexts.

"At times even if they gain the courage to comply with the desire of their dear ones they take too long to contact the members of bank society in their respective city," mentioned the surgeon in reply to a query.

"It must be well understood that corners have to be retrieved within five to six hours of the person's death," said Dr. Qamar ul Hasan mentioning that retrieval time is crucial for successful corneal transplantation.

The two senior professionals emphasized the fact that the procedures does not in any manner cause any disfigurement to the deceased donor.

