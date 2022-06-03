Sindh health minister asks district administrations not to compromise on polio eradication campaign

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho has asked to all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions not to compromise on polio eradication campaign and ensure the availability of all required facilities to vaccinators so that required coverage goals could be achieved in time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho has asked to all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions not to compromise on polio eradication campaign and ensure the availability of all required facilities to vaccinators so that required coverage goals could be achieved in time.

The minister emphasized this while presiding over the meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of all districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions here at Shahbaz Building on Friday.

Attended among others by Sindh Parliamentary Secretary for Health Muhammad Qasim Soomro, Provincial Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Director General Health Services Sindh Dr. Muhammad Jumman Bahuto, Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon and Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Aijaz Shah, the meeting reviewed at length the progress of polio eradication campaign in the three division.

The minister asked the Deputy Commissioners of districts where the administration failed to accomplish task of cent percent coverage of immunization to review their respective micro plans and ensure hundred percent immunizations among under aged children against polio.

She also directed the officers concerned to ensure timely payment of salaries to vaccinators and other staff engaged in polio eradication campaign in their respective districts. She also directed the availability of life saving drugs with required facilities in all hospitals and health centres of the three divisions adding that medicines against malaria should also be made available in the hospitals and health centres.

The minister asked the Director General Health Services to share data of granted funds and available health facilities with Deputy Commissioners concerned and also submit details to her office about existing infrastructures, available resources and medical equipments.

Among others, Parliamentary Secretary Sindh for Health Muhammad Qasim Soomro, Sindh Provincial Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi and Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon also addressed the participants of the meeting.

On the occasion, the minister was also briefed about the progress of polio eradication campaign which launched in the three divisions in May 2022.