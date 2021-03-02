Sindh health minister chairs meeting on UHC in province

Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho, chaired a meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the province with Joint Mission of UN Health Development and International Civil Society Organization Partners of Global Action Plan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho, chaired a meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the province with Joint Mission of UN Health Development and International Civil Society Organization Partners of Global Action Plan.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Health, Dr. Kazim Jatoi, DG Health Services, Dr. Irshad Memon, Director Development, Dr. Dabeer Ahmed, Deputy DG's from RMNCH, CDC, NCDs were in attendance as well, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed efforts that were underway and measures have been taken to streamline the health infrastructure in policy and practice and one of the steps to achieve this entailed combining separate illnesses under one program such as dengue, malaria and leishmaniasis now comes under vector borne diseases, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS are part of the communicable diseases program, etc.

This allows for the health department to better manage resources, screenings and treatments for these illnesses in order to more efficiently provide the services needed by the province.