Sindh Health minister chairs quarterly review meeting on EPI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho chaired a quarterly review meeting on the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) with District Health Officers of Karachi division on Tuesday.

The meeting, co-chaired by Dr Muhammad Naeem, PD EPI was attended by key partners including representatives of WHO, UNICEF, BMGF, GAVI, TKF, IRD and others organizations.

The sessions were moderated by Dr Arslan Memon, ensuring a seamless and productive discussion.

Discussions focused on improving coverage for all antigens, particularly Measles and Tetanus-Diphtheria.

Minister for Health, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho stated that government can not allow preventable deaths due to lack of immunization.

Every child must be vaccinated and private hospitals should actively participate in immunization efforts while ensuring their data be shared with DHO offices.

Program Director EPI, Dr Muhammad Naeem, emphasized that collective action was required to strengthening of the immunization system.

There was dire need to bridge coverage gaps by increasing community midwives and health workers so that vaccines could reach to every child, especially in high risk areas, he added.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Project Director EPI Dr Khalilullah Memon, WHO representatives Dr Waqar Soomrio, Surveillance officer Dr Ghulam Hussain Buledi and DHOs of all district of Karachi Division.