Sindh Health Minister Chairs Quarterly Review Meeting On EPI
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho chaired a quarterly review meeting on the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) with District Health Officers of Karachi division on Tuesday.
The meeting, co-chaired by Dr Muhammad Naeem, PD EPI was attended by key partners including representatives of WHO, UNICEF, BMGF, GAVI, TKF, IRD and others organizations.
The sessions were moderated by Dr Arslan Memon, ensuring a seamless and productive discussion.
Discussions focused on improving coverage for all antigens, particularly Measles and Tetanus-Diphtheria.
Minister for Health, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho stated that government can not allow preventable deaths due to lack of immunization.
Every child must be vaccinated and private hospitals should actively participate in immunization efforts while ensuring their data be shared with DHO offices.
Program Director EPI, Dr Muhammad Naeem, emphasized that collective action was required to strengthening of the immunization system.
There was dire need to bridge coverage gaps by increasing community midwives and health workers so that vaccines could reach to every child, especially in high risk areas, he added.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Project Director EPI Dr Khalilullah Memon, WHO representatives Dr Waqar Soomrio, Surveillance officer Dr Ghulam Hussain Buledi and DHOs of all district of Karachi Division.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Health minister chairs quarterly review meeting on EPI6 minutes ago
-
No tolerance for illegal activities, DC Abbottabad vows strict action6 minutes ago
-
Key economic indicators showing upward trends: Tarar6 minutes ago
-
Affidavit prepared to ensure checkup of drug addicts6 minutes ago
-
IT universities to be established in 6 districts of Sindh: Tessori6 minutes ago
-
PM directs cabinet to gear up for extraordinary performance, scrutiny16 minutes ago
-
Train hits man to death16 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held at Rawalpindi Police Lines martyred cops’ families16 minutes ago
-
PHA launches spring tree plantation16 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 118 properties16 minutes ago
-
Authority inspects health center in Chiniot, stresses transparency, quality16 minutes ago
-
Man held over hoax call26 minutes ago