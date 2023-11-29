Open Menu

Sindh Health Minister Condemns Attack On Polio Team In Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Sindh health minister condemns attack on Polio team in Bannu

Sindh Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz Wednesday strongly condemned attack on a polio team in district Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed to beef up security of vaccination teams across Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz Wednesday strongly condemned attack on a polio team in district Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed to beef up security of vaccination teams across Sindh province.

He, in a statement issued here, termed martyrdom of a policeman in the attack on the polio team in Bannu as sad incident.

He said polio workers were playing vital role for eradicating polio and vowed that no compromise could be made on security of polio workers during the anti-polio campaign.

The minister directed to increase security measures across Sindh saying that Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh have been asked to beef up the security of polio teams particularly in sensitive areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Police Polio Sad

Recent Stories

Four reporters shot, injured in southern Mexico

Four reporters shot, injured in southern Mexico

16 minutes ago
 Open katchery held to address issues of climate ch ..

Open katchery held to address issues of climate change, wildlife

16 minutes ago
 NACTA briefs MCMC participants on Counter-Terroris ..

NACTA briefs MCMC participants on Counter-Terrorism Strategy

15 minutes ago
 Russia claims capture of village in Ukraine's Done ..

Russia claims capture of village in Ukraine's Donetsk region

15 minutes ago
 FBR Committed to eliminate tax evasion in Sugar In ..

FBR Committed to eliminate tax evasion in Sugar Industry

15 minutes ago
 Pakistani scholars explore religious moderation, e ..

Pakistani scholars explore religious moderation, educational models in Indonesia

15 minutes ago
KSA extends term for a $3 billion deposit placed w ..

KSA extends term for a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for a year

18 minutes ago
 FDA to digitalize its property record on PBR patte ..

FDA to digitalize its property record on PBR pattern

18 minutes ago
 Third nationwide polio immunization drive continue ..

Third nationwide polio immunization drive continues

15 minutes ago
 Sustained action amid global recession must to ave ..

Sustained action amid global recession must to avert financial implication: Expe ..

31 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Asif Zardari arrived in Quetta to address ..

Bilawal, Asif Zardari arrived in Quetta to address public gathering on Nov 30

32 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Dubai to participate in COP-28

PM leaves for Dubai to participate in COP-28

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan