Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho Reviews Arrangements For Polio Vaccination Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho here on Thursday chaired a meeting to finalize arrangements for Special Vaccination campaign, scheduled to begin on December 16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho here on Thursday chaired a meeting to finalize arrangements for Special Vaccination campaign, scheduled to begin on December 16.

The exercise focused on Polio eradication is aimed at vaccination of nine million under five children across the province, including 2.3 million in Karachi only.

The meeting attended by district health officers and deputy commissioner discussed threadbare previous experiences during similar campaigns in Sindh and measures being adopted to plug all possible gaps.

Dr. Peechuho registered her deep concern that the province which only a year or so ago was almost near to zero polio prevalence had recorded 14 cases, including six in Karachi, during the current year.

