Sindh Health Minister Emphasizes Parental Role In Children's Health
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho emphasized the need for parents to adopt a proactive approach and attitude towards the health of their children as part of the 'Big Catch-up' drive launched in Sindh, aimed at providing essential vaccinations to children under the age of five.
In an Interview with a Private news channel, Sindh Health Minister stressed the importance of parents' proactive role in maintaining their children' s health, adding, parents must take proactive steps to ensure their children' s vaccination records are up-to-date.
"The campaign is a vital step in bridging the immunization gap, especially for children who fell behind on their vaccinations during the pandemic," Sindh Health Minister emphasized.
She underscored the importance of embracing science and vaccination as essential tools for safeguarding children' s lives and securing their bright future.
She urged parents to prioritize their children' s health over misinformation, emphasizing the importance of polio vaccinations.
Responding a query, she explained that the 'Big Catch-up' initiative aimed to vaccinate two million children across Sindh, including 800,000 kids in Karachi.
"This effort will focus on both defaulter and zero-dose children, ensuring they receive essential vaccinations to protect against deadly diseases," she added.
"Parents against letting a crucial opportunity slip away, one that would safeguard their children against 12 diseases that can be prevented with vaccines," The minister cautioned.
"By seizing this chance, parents can help boost immunization rates and fortify the healthcare system, particularly at the community level," she added.
"A comprehensive campaign is set to roll out across all districts of Sindh, aiming to vaccinate children while also emphasizing community mobilization and outreach," she said, adding, "The initiative seeks to educate families about the vital importance of immunization, encouraging them to bring their children for vaccination."
