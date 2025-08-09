Open Menu

Sindh Health Minister Encourages Public Participation In 'Mental Health Drive', Promotes Tele-Tabeeb (1123)

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Sindh Health Minister encourages public participation in 'Mental Health Drive', promotes Tele-Tabeeb (1123)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Saturday highlighted the urgency of public awareness in the first-ever national mental health campaign, calling attention to the need for ethical standards and improvements in delivery systems such as Tele-Tabeeb (1123).

In an exclusive video message with a local news channel, she urged the public to contact Tele-Tabeeb (1123), where experts are available to provide guidance and support for mental health concerns.

"We are working to ensure that help is accessible to everyone. I encourage people to reach out trained experts are available to listen, support and guide you. Let us break the silence and stigma around mental health and build a healthier, more compassionate society together," she added.

She thanked the collaborative partners, including the Health Ministry and the British Asian Trust for their support.

She noted that the discussions focused on the importance of integrating the Mental Health Code of Ethics into existing health programs and the curricula for mental health professionals.

Dr Azra emphasized the vital role of mental health in overall well-being, highlighted the urgent need for ethical guidelines and addressed the persistent gaps in service delivery systems.

She emphasized that mental health is an escalating crisis, driven by increasing cases and a lack of strong societal support.

She urged for joint efforts to tackle the growing mental health crisis.

Emphasizing that no single institution can address the issue alone, she called on government agencies, healthcare providers, educational institutions, media, civil society organizations and communities to work

together.

Collaborative action, she said, is essential to raise awareness, improve access to services, integrate mental health into Primary care, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Recent Stories

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

1 hour ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

2 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

2 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

3 hours ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

4 hours ago
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

5 hours ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

5 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

6 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

6 hours ago
 Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace d ..

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan