Sindh Health Minister encourages public participation in 'Mental Health Drive', promotes Tele-Tabeeb (1123)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Saturday highlighted the urgency of public awareness in the first-ever national mental health campaign, calling attention to the need for ethical standards and improvements in delivery systems such as Tele-Tabeeb (1123).

In an exclusive video message with a local news channel, she urged the public to contact Tele-Tabeeb (1123), where experts are available to provide guidance and support for mental health concerns.

"We are working to ensure that help is accessible to everyone. I encourage people to reach out trained experts are available to listen, support and guide you. Let us break the silence and stigma around mental health and build a healthier, more compassionate society together," she added.

She thanked the collaborative partners, including the Health Ministry and the British Asian Trust for their support.

She noted that the discussions focused on the importance of integrating the Mental Health Code of Ethics into existing health programs and the curricula for mental health professionals.

Dr Azra emphasized the vital role of mental health in overall well-being, highlighted the urgent need for ethical guidelines and addressed the persistent gaps in service delivery systems.

She emphasized that mental health is an escalating crisis, driven by increasing cases and a lack of strong societal support.

She urged for joint efforts to tackle the growing mental health crisis.

Emphasizing that no single institution can address the issue alone, she called on government agencies, healthcare providers, educational institutions, media, civil society organizations and communities to work

together.

Collaborative action, she said, is essential to raise awareness, improve access to services, integrate mental health into Primary care, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness.