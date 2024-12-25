Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Sindh Health Minister for resolving journalist’s issued at earliest

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The leader of Pakistan People's Party and provincial health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said the problems faced by journalists are well understood and the Sindh government is taking good measures for the welfare of journalists.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists at Nawabshah Press Club.

She said that Nawabshah Press Club was very significant for the Pakistan People’s Party, She said that journalists of Nawabshah have always strived for the cause of restoration of democracy did not kneel before the oppression of dictators.

Minister said that the leaders of Pakistan People's Party have always respected the journalists.

On this occasion, President Nawabshah Press Club Bux Ali Jamali and General Secretary Arshad Ali Sheikh presented the traditional Ajrak gift of Sindh to Dr.

Ezra Fazal and accompanying officers.

President Nawabshah Press Club and office bearers of NPC also presented a Memorandum including problems faced by the journalists of Nawabshah.

Dr. Azra Fazal assured quick and immediate actions and thanked members of the Press club in great honor. Later, the Minister inaugurated the 60kv solar system installed at Press Club by the Sindh government. Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon, Chairman of HM Khoja Town Syed Atif Hussain Zaidi, Chairman of Old Nawabshah Town committee Muhammad Hayat Kakapota and other important political personalities and officers were also present on the occasion.

APP/rzq-nsm

