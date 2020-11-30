UrduPoint.com
Sindh Health Minister Inaugurates 7-day Anti-polio Drive In Province

Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti-polio drive in province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho Monday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign in the province by administering the polio drops to a children.

The minister also distributed gifts among the children. Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Sindh Coordinator Fayaz Abbasi, PD EPI Dr. Akram Sultan and DHO South Dr. Raj Kumar were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the polio vaccine was compulsory for all children of under 5-year of age and that parents should come forward get their children vaccinated against polio to save them from lifelong disability.

The Emergency Operation Centre for polio in Sindh launched a province wide polio campaign on Monday which would be continued till December 6,2020 as part of the national immunization days.

Polio drops will be given to approximately 9 million children of under 5-year of age across the 29 districts of the province out of which over 2 million children reside in Karachi.

The campaign will be conducted whilst following strict WHO recommended COVID prevention protocols which include the wearing of masks by workers, their temperatures being checked before deployment, not handling children directly, not entering houses, spending limited time with families, knocking on doors with pens, rulers or elbows rather than hands.

