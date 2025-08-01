Sindh Health Minister Inaugurates Laboratory At Thalassemia Center SBA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:19 PM
Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho inaugurated modern medical equipment and laboratory facilities at the Thalassemia Care Centre in Nawabshah, as well as a dedicated Thalassemia Screening Desk at the NADRA Office in Nawabshah Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho inaugurated modern medical equipment and laboratory facilities at the Thalassemia Care Centre in Nawabshah, as well as a dedicated Thalassemia Screening Desk at the NADRA Office in Nawabshah Friday.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by DG NADRA Aamir Ali Khan, Deputy Director Samina, Secretary Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority Dr. Dur Naz Jamal, NADRA Zonal Incharge Rafiq Bullar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Nizamani, Director Information Muhammad Moosa Gondal, DHO Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Muhammad Saleem Zardari, Mir Muhammad Siyal, Saddaruddin Memon, Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti, and other senior officials.
During the visit, Minister inspected various departments of the Thalassemia Centre.
She was briefed by Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Siyal (Secretary, Thalassemia Patients Welfare Society) and Ghulam Nabi Channa (Joint Secretary).
Minister expressed satisfaction over the facilities and administration and expressed pleasure at the efficient functioning of the center. Minister announced that a bill will soon be introduced in Sindh Assembly to launch an awareness program for Thalassemia prevention. Minister assured that every possible effort will be made to strengthen and expand the Thalassemia Care Centre in Nawabshah to ensure that over 2,600 registered children receive timely blood transfusions, medicines, and all essential healthcare services.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace9 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal9 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..9 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties9 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away9 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan9 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs9 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million9 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence9 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot10 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry10 hours ago