Sindh Health Minister inaugurates laboratory at Thalassemia Center SBA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho inaugurated modern medical equipment and laboratory facilities at the Thalassemia Care Centre in Nawabshah, as well as a dedicated Thalassemia Screening Desk at the NADRA Office in Nawabshah Friday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by DG NADRA Aamir Ali Khan, Deputy Director Samina, Secretary Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority Dr. Dur Naz Jamal, NADRA Zonal Incharge Rafiq Bullar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Nizamani, Director Information Muhammad Moosa Gondal, DHO Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Muhammad Saleem Zardari, Mir Muhammad Siyal, Saddaruddin Memon, Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti, and other senior officials.

During the visit, Minister inspected various departments of the Thalassemia Centre.

She was briefed by Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Siyal (Secretary, Thalassemia Patients Welfare Society) and Ghulam Nabi Channa (Joint Secretary).

Minister expressed satisfaction over the facilities and administration and expressed pleasure at the efficient functioning of the center. Minister announced that a bill will soon be introduced in Sindh Assembly to launch an awareness program for Thalassemia prevention. Minister assured that every possible effort will be made to strengthen and expand the Thalassemia Care Centre in Nawabshah to ensure that over 2,600 registered children receive timely blood transfusions, medicines, and all essential healthcare services.

