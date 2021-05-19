Sindh Health Minister suggests curtailing railway operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Pechuho, has stressed on maintaining Non Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) and curtailing railway operations to do away with the considerable risks of spreading Covid due to movement of people after Eidul Fitr.

She voiced the concerns in an online meeting of NCOC that was also attended by Secretary Health, Dr. Kazim Jatoi and Deputy Secretary, Dr. Mansoor Wassan via online link, said a hand out issued here on Wednesday.

The minister referring to COVID infection patterns of last year said that after the Eid holidays, the rate of infections increased by threefold. She assumed that the pattern to persist this year as well, however the numbers would be significantly larger as the baseline was much higher this time.

"Due to people travelling back and forth for Eid Holidays, the risk of spreading infections is already considerable and we will see covid positive cases rising", Pechuho opined.

Stressing on need of reconsidering the decision of allowing 70% occupancy in railway carriages, the provincial health minister stated that "Sindh would urge railway operations to be curtailed for at least the next 7 to 10 days and the situation should be reviewed again thereafter."There have been over 25 COVID positive cases confirmed through airline travel, she said adding that Sindh Health Department would conduct genomic sequence studies on the samples found to determine the variants.

Terming international travel as a source of spread of infections she also called for more stringent measures at airports with rapid antigen testing as well as PCR. "International travelers may not exhibit symptoms till a week-10 days after landing and would be spreading the virus within their communities as quarantine on international travelers is not being implemented, she observed.