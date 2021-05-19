UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Health Minister Suggests Curtailing Railway Operations

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sindh Health Minister suggests curtailing railway operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Pechuho, has stressed on maintaining Non Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) and curtailing railway operations to do away with the considerable risks of spreading Covid due to movement of people after Eidul Fitr.

She voiced the concerns in an online meeting of NCOC that was also attended by Secretary Health, Dr. Kazim Jatoi and Deputy Secretary, Dr. Mansoor Wassan via online link, said a hand out issued here on Wednesday.

The minister referring to COVID infection patterns of last year said that after the Eid holidays, the rate of infections increased by threefold. She assumed that the pattern to persist this year as well, however the numbers would be significantly larger as the baseline was much higher this time.

"Due to people travelling back and forth for Eid Holidays, the risk of spreading infections is already considerable and we will see covid positive cases rising", Pechuho opined.

Stressing on need of reconsidering the decision of allowing 70% occupancy in railway carriages, the provincial health minister stated that "Sindh would urge railway operations to be curtailed for at least the next 7 to 10 days and the situation should be reviewed again thereafter."There have been over 25 COVID positive cases confirmed through airline travel, she said adding that Sindh Health Department would conduct genomic sequence studies on the samples found to determine the variants.

Terming international travel as a source of spread of infections she also called for more stringent measures at airports with rapid antigen testing as well as PCR. "International travelers may not exhibit symptoms till a week-10 days after landing and would be spreading the virus within their communities as quarantine on international travelers is not being implemented, she observed.

Related Topics

Sindh Population Welfare Holidays Jatoi May

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

11 minutes ago

PM inaugurates low-cost family flats for labourers ..

28 minutes ago

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

41 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

51 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

52 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.