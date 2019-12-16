UrduPoint.com
Sindh Health Minister To Hold Open Kachehry On December 17

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Sindh Health Minister to hold open kachehry on December 17

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechoho would hold open kachehry at Darbar hall on December 17 to address the problems and issues of the common man.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Jaffer said in a statement issued here on Monday. The public is advised to participate in the open katchehry as much as possible in order to resolve their problems and issued on the spot.

