Sindh Health Minister Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:55 PM

Sindh health minister urges people to get vaccinated

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday urged the people not to believe in rumors and get vaccinated against coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday urged the people not to believe in rumors and get vaccinated against coronavirus.

She said this while addressing joint press conference with Provincial Minister for Local Government, Forest, Religious Affairs and Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah here at Sindh Assembly building.

All the government/semi government/local government employees should get themselves vaccinated and salaries of those officials would be stopped who failed to get them vaccinated by the end of this month,she added.

She said that COVID vaccination is mandatory for the business communities, management and laborers of factories.

Azra said that the vaccination centres have been established in different areas of the province, adding that the vaccination centres have also been set up at all industrial areas.

Furthermore, the mobile vaccination centres were being established and people would be vaccinated at their homes, she reiterated.

All vehicles of district hospitals would also be used for vaccination, she said, adding that maximum number of vaccines would be administered.

"We have given the target of 80 million dozes of vaccination and If people do not cooperate with us, we will have to make tough decisions," she warned.

The Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus holds the meeting every week to review the situation.

Complaints have been received against a Central District Government Hospitals' officials, she informed, adding that no decision has been taken for opening educational institutions in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Local Government, Forest, Religious Affairs and Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah reiterated that if any civil servant does not get vaccinated, the salary of the civil servant will not be paid.

